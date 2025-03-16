SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,228,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $76,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

