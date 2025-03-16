SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,186,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

