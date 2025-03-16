Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.05 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

