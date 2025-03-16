Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 412,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ANY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANY opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.11.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

