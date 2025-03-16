Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,631,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,017,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 1,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 700,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,566,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PHYS stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

