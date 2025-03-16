Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.27 and traded as high as C$8.56. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 13,685 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAY.A shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Stingray Group
In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$60,008.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total value of C$166,854.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $311,614. Company insiders own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.