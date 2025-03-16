Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.27 and traded as high as C$8.56. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 13,685 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAY.A shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$60,008.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total value of C$166,854.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $311,614. Company insiders own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

