StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 4.4 %

UUU opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

