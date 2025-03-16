StockNews.com Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Sell

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.41.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

