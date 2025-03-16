Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Acquires 425 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 262,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

