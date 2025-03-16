Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.52 and a 200 day moving average of $538.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

