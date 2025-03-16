Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after buying an additional 2,767,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after buying an additional 1,842,791 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after buying an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after buying an additional 1,573,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

SU opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

