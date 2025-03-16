Swiss National Bank Sells 20,700 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $74,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,129,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $227.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $246.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

