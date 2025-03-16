T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $268.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.98 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

