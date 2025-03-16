TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,997.0 days.
TAG Immobilien Price Performance
Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $14.28 during midday trading on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.
About TAG Immobilien
