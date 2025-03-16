TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 13th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,997.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $14.28 during midday trading on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

