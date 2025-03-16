TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Insider Jarrod Johnson Sells 15,460 Shares

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Think Investments LP increased its position in TaskUs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

