TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as high as $25.80. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 25,513 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

