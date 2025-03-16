Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.