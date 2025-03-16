Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TIIAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

