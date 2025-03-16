Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

TDF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 160,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

