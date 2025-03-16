The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

