The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 6th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 831,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 102,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 54,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $2,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,958 shares in the company, valued at $67,530,756.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,257 shares of company stock worth $15,752,781 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $287.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.