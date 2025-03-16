The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $14,483,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

