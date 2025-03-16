Tidemark LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tidemark LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.