Tidemark LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tidemark LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

