Timothy D. Boswell Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.