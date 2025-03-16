Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the shares of companies that develop, utilize, or invest in technologies related to artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. These companies can range from tech giants investing in AI research to smaller startups focused on specialized AI applications, making these stocks a key part of sectors that depend on technological innovation and disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $42.17. 56,956,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,071,141. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $34.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $845.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $992.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

