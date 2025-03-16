Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$160,612.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.38 per share, with a total value of C$170,945.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$64.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.51. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$55.27 and a 12-month high of C$70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

