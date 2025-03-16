Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Triumph Group by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

