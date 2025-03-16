Tumwater Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,677 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tumwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% in the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,032,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 516,172 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

