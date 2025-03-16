United Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 576,800 Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 576,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 10.2% of United Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

