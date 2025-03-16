United Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 276,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 13.0 %

DISV opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

