Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 128.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

