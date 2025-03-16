Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.62 and traded as low as $77.31. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 9,134,535 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.