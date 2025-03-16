Utility Stocks To Consider – March 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because these services are consistently in demand, companies in the utility sector are generally seen as stable investments that often offer reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.51. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,694. Eaton has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day moving average is $331.54.

