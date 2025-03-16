Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $39.60 on Friday. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 340.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

