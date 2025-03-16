Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 177,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $171.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

