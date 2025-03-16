VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,653. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

