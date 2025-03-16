VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DAPP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,653. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
