Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.