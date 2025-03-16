Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 379,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,964,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

