Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Cut by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

