Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,230,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,332,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VBK opened at $254.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

