Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.