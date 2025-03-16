Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

