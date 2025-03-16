Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSSYW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Versus Systems Company Profile
