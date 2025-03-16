Vestcor Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

NYSE:COF opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

