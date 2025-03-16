Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.9% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 103,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,165,827 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V stock opened at $331.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.96 and its 200 day moving average is $310.90. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

