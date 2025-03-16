Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

