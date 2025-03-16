Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.50. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.24.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.65.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

