Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 28,632 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.