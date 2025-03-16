Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 65,324 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,120,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

