Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

